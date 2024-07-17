 
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists

Kesha opened up about the new-found vision she has for young and aspiring artists in the field of music

July 17, 2024

Kesha just revealed her vision as an independent artist!

The 37-year-old pop star released her single titled, Joyride, earlier this month, making her musical comeback after settling her nearly decade-long legal pursuit against producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

In her exclusive conversation with Forbes, Kesha has now declared that she aspires to "change the world,” especially for any artists who are going through situations similar to what she endured.

As advice to all the artists out there, the Grammy nominated singer emphasized on getting “a good lawyer" to regain ownership of your art.

She also enunciated on how she would “do everything in my power to try to change" how the legal system handles such battles.

"I started my own record company and I am coming to change the world, honey, so just hold on tight,” she added.

Kesha continued, "It’s really f***** up that in this country, you can lose the rights to your voice but you will never lose the rights to your truth and the truth will set you free.”

Her song Joyride marked her first independent music ever since she parted ways with RCA Records and Vector Management last year.

