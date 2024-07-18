 
Geo News

Babar Azam retains third spot in ICC Test batting ranking

New Zealand's Kane Williamson remains number one in the rankings

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Pakistans captain Babar Azam plays a shot at the National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan on December 19, 2022. — Reuters
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot at the National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan on December 19, 2022. — Reuters

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has retained third position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test batter rankings.

According to the latest ranking issued by the ICC, New Zealand's Kane Williamson remains number one in the rankings, while England's Joe Root is in the second position.

England's Harry Brooke moved up three places to 7th, and England's Zac Crowley moved up three places to 13th.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin remains number one among Test bowlers.

England's James Anderson ended his Test career at number 8 while Shaheen Afridi is at number 9 in the Test bowling rankings.

India's Ravindra Jadeja remains number one in Test all-rounders.

