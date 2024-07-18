Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down

Strictly's Graziano Di Prima back in his hometown post allegations: Report

Graziano Di Prima went back to working for his £6 an hour job in Sicily after getting fired from Strictly Come Dancing.

It is pertinent to mention that the professional dancer was fired from the BBC show over the alleged reports of "hitting and kicking" his former partner Zara McDermott, during dance rehearsals last year.

In regards to Prima, he flee from the UK to go back to his native home in Italy with his wife Giada, a fellow dancer dancer who also stars on the Italian version of Strictly.

According to Daily Mail, Graziano "has taken a job on a farm, ploughing fields, living with cows and picking grapes"

Moreover, in the past days, Zara even turned to Instagram to allege that, inside the training room with Graziano there were "particular incidents which are incredibly distressing."

As per the earlier publication, the allegations came to light after members of the production presented videos of training room incidents to BBC HR executives who were investigating Graziano's co-star Giovanni Pernice amid bullying accusations against his partner Amanda Abbington.

According to The Sun, Graziano "has told pals he is mentally shot" after a video emerged of his behavior to Zara inside the rehearsal room.

As far as Graziano is concerned, according to Daily Mail, a source claimed, "Graziano has lost everything. He is in pieces and filled with remorse. He knows, quite rightly, there is no way back for him in showbiz in the UK. His Strictly dancing career is over."

Furthermore, the BBC vowed to fight back after the revelation that Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima is taking legal action against the broadcaster.