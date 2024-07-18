 
Geo News

Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down

Strictly's Graziano Di Prima moves back to his hometown and starts working for £6 an hour

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Strictlys Graziano Di Prima back in his hometown post allegations: Report
Strictly's Graziano Di Prima back in his hometown post allegations: Report 

Graziano Di Prima went back to working for his £6 an hour job in Sicily after getting fired from Strictly Come Dancing.

It is pertinent to mention that the professional dancer was fired from the BBC show over the alleged reports of "hitting and kicking" his former partner Zara McDermott, during dance rehearsals last year.

In regards to Prima, he flee from the UK to go back to his native home in Italy with his wife Giada, a fellow dancer dancer who also stars on the Italian version of Strictly

According to Daily Mail, Graziano "has taken a job on a farm, ploughing fields, living with cows and picking grapes"

Moreover, in the past days, Zara even turned to Instagram to allege that, inside the training room with Graziano there were "particular incidents which are incredibly distressing."

As per the earlier publication, the allegations came to light after members of the production presented videos of training room incidents to BBC HR executives who were investigating Graziano's co-star Giovanni Pernice amid bullying accusations against his partner Amanda Abbington.

According to The Sun, Graziano "has told pals he is mentally shot" after a video emerged of his behavior to Zara inside the rehearsal room.

As far as Graziano is concerned, according to Daily Mail, a source claimed, "Graziano has lost everything. He is in pieces and filled with remorse. He knows, quite rightly, there is no way back for him in showbiz in the UK. His Strictly dancing career is over."

Furthermore, the BBC vowed to fight back after the revelation that Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima is taking legal action against the broadcaster.

Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims