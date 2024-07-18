James Gunn reveals 'Superman' film enters last phase of production

Director and co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn announced the completion of upcoming Superman film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that the film, previously known as Superman: Legacy, recently wrapped up a six-week shoot in Cleveland.

The upcoming Superman film, set to release on July 11, 2025, stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Taking to social media platform Threads, Gunn shared his appreciation for Cleveland's hospitality, stating, "#Cleveland – today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting, From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city — not once, not twice but dozens of times."

"The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place," Gunn added.

He concluded, "The pride you feel in being where Jerry [Siegel] and Joe [Shuster] first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it’s the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me."

When a fan asked if filming was complete, Gunn replied that they still have "a couple weeks left" but are "getting close."

Production began in February and marks the first feature film under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership at DC Studios.