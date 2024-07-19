Suki Waterhouse reveals chaos followed by her unexpected pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse reveals chaos followed by unexpected pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse candidly shared her experience of being a new mother.



In a recent episode of the podcastThe Run-Through with Vogue, the 32-year-old actress and singer revealed her emotions and reaction after finding out her pregnancy.

The actress said, “I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant. And then when I found out I got pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no’.”

She went on to say, “I was in denial, basically. Oh my god. As it got closer to the end of being pregnant, I sort of just like, rallied my whole team and it was actually such a testament to having such great people around me because we just did so much prep before.”

Suki disclosed that she and her fiance Robert Pattinson were not prepared before their daughter’s birth.

“We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing,” she recalled

“Those first two weeks were absolutely insane. You spend so much time just imagining what it's gonna be like. And I think for me, it just felt like this transition.” the Persuasion actress added.

“It just feels like this new season that you're stepping into where the biggest thing for me has actually been looking around me and also it's incredibly healing when you look to your own mom,” she continued.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed their baby daughter in March.