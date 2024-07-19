Kanye West lands in another legal trouble

Kanye West has found himself in another legal trouble as the famous rapper is facing a copyright lawsuit.



The rapper, also known as Ye, has been accused of using an instrumental soundtrack in two of his songs.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, claims that Kanye continued to use the songs despite being denied permission.

The case, accusing the singer of ‘stealing’ a song, was filed by the company that owns the rights to the original one.



As per the claim, the rapper illegally used elements of a song called MSD PT2 in his tracks Moon and Hurricane, which appeared on his 2021 album Donda.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Oren Warshavsky through the Billboard claimed, "This lawsuit is about more than defendants' failure to pay a fee."

According to the lawyer, it is about the rights of artists, musicians, and songwriters to determine how their works are published and used.

The plaintiff added that the intellectual property owners have a right to decide how their property is exploited.

He added that the company would prevent infringers from simply stealing.

This case comes shorty after the rapper's settlement with the estate of Donna Summer, who claimed Kanye along with his fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign had illegally stolen Summer's 1977 song I Feel Love for their track Good (Don't Lie).

This is not the first time Kanye has been sued over copyrights. He was previously sued by the rap group Boogie Down Productions, Marshall Jefferson and a Texas pastor, among others, over similar claims.