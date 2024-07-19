Meghan Markle considers Kate Middleton to be poisonous

Meghan Markle reportedly finds her sister in law Kate Middleton to be an incredibly poisonous person.



Royal author Tom Quinn made these revelations public during one his interviews with The Mirror.

He began all of it by comparing Prince Harry's thoughts to his wife Meghan and said, “He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother.”

But “Meghan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty.”

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider.”

Later on into the conversation the expert also referenced the changes Kate’s cancer diagnosis will bring to the Sussexes’ relationships and said, “Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous.”

“She also doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill.”

“Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges.”