 
Geo News

Anna Faris reveals two conditions for returning to 'Scary Movie' franchise

Anna Faris didn't reprise her role in 2013's 'Scary Movie 5'

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Anna Faris didnt reprise her role in 2013s Scary Movie 5
Anna Faris didn't reprise her role in 2013's 'Scary Movie 5'

Anna Faris has a few conditions if she’s to reprise her Scary Movie role .

A Scary Movie reboot was announced in April, and Faris, who last appeared in 2006's Scary Movie 4, may reprise her role as Cindy Campbell.

Asked what would make her take the role, she exclaimed with a laugh, "Well, money!"

The My Spy The Eternal City went on to add that she “love to” take on the role if her costar Regina Hall, who played her character's best friend Brenda, also returns.

"I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much," she told People. "We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

The actress, 47, went on to credit the Scary Movie films for her comedic talents.

"I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings," she noted.

She added: "If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera."

Anna and Regina opted out of reprising their roles for 2013’s Scary Movie 5. In 2019, she hinted at the reason, saying, "Truthfully, here's what I think: I don't know, I always joke that I was too old. ... They wanted to, like, revamp the brand, or whatever."

Harry Styles flirting with married musician: Source
Harry Styles flirting with married musician: Source
Prince Harry's ‘guilt' as he hoped to be Charlotte, Louis' confidant video
Prince Harry's ‘guilt' as he hoped to be Charlotte, Louis' confidant
Tom Cruise 'taking petty shots' at Brad Pitt amid 'intense rivalry': Report video
Tom Cruise 'taking petty shots' at Brad Pitt amid 'intense rivalry': Report
Tom Sandoval alleges ex Rachel Leviss of 'bad faith' in 'Scandoval' lawsuit
Tom Sandoval alleges ex Rachel Leviss of 'bad faith' in 'Scandoval' lawsuit
Lady Deadpool, Dafne Keen surprises in final 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer video
Lady Deadpool, Dafne Keen surprises in final 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids 'very humble' despite 'nepo' label: Source video
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids 'very humble' despite 'nepo' label: Source
What Kate Middleton's new style tells about preparation for future queen role video
What Kate Middleton's new style tells about preparation for future queen role
Joe Jonas reflects on personal struggles in new single 'Work It Out' video
Joe Jonas reflects on personal struggles in new single 'Work It Out'