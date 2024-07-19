Ben Affleck warns ‘disheartened' daughter Violet over pro mask speech

Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet Affleck recently gave a passionate speech on mask mandates

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck is “extremely disheartened” after her passionate speech about mask mandates got mixed feedback.

Per an insider, Ben has since given her a talk, emphasizing the need to be “realistic” about her expectations about her campaign and not expect any special treatment due to her parent’s celebrity status.

“While Ben and Jen will always support their daughter, Ben had a conversation with her and told her that she needs to be realistic with this because he doesn't want her to waste all of her time putting effort into something that probably won't make a difference in the long run,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“He knows how strongly she feels about this, but now that Violet is an adult, he felt that it was his duty to let her know that she is David fighting Goliath and that most people unfortunately do not feel the same way she does about this,” they continued.

They added: “He was also concerned that Violet felt as if her parent's star power was going to be able to guarantee her the outcome that she wanted which, in this case, it is not.”

In her speech last week, Violet insisted that government hospitals and other areas lift the ban on masks and offer high-quality tests.

“I demand mask availability, air filtration and Far-UVC light in government facilitates, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical faculties,” she said.