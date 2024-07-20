Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘public controversies' cost them THIS benefit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have lost many high-profile friends in Hollywood.



Their continued rift with the Royal Family, or other reasons may have contributed to this, per PR expert Ronn Torossian.

“It’s clear that several of Meghan’s high-profile friendships have cooled over the past few years", Torossian told the Express.

"Meghan herself indirectly highlighted this recently when she gifted a limited batch of her American Riviera Orchard Jams. It’s unclear whether some of her previously close public friends, like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and the Clooneys, received one of the 50 jars—and if they did, none of them chose to share publicly,” he noted.

"Either situation, the lack of public support or the lack of gifting, would speak to the cooling of these relationships and the shrinking of her Hollywood circle,” he explained.

Highlighting another reason celebrities may be maintaining a distance from the Sussexes, he said: "The ongoing media scrutiny and public controversies surrounding Harry and Meghan makes associating with them less appealing for some celebrities.”

This comes after Meghan and Harry’s absence at Oprah’s star-studded 69th birthday party was noted. The party was attended by the likes of the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and Sharon Stone. However, it isn’t clear if the Sussexes were snubbed or didn’t attend of their own accord.