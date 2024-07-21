Jennifer Lopez giving it all to fix her love?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage has never left the eyes of media but recent updates around strains in their married life have put them at the top of the gossip headlines recently.



In a few occasions, Affleck was spotting not wearing his wedding ring, and that began sparking divorce rumors, while Lopez attended a few important events solo, which also raised a few eyebrows.

In short, the pair has been surrounded with chatter that their marriage, which is only two years old, might be crumbling.

However, sources are insisting that Jennifer is giving it all to fix their shattered love.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the On The Floor singer is hopeful right now about salvaging her marriage to the Gone Girl actor.

The insider reported the time they have spent apart was actually strategic and was meant to give them 'space' to think. Now, it strengthened that their love still remains.

According to the sources, Jennifer has put work on hold to focus on repairing the damage that was done.

"She knows that she allowed her career and her fame to come between her marriage at times," the sources added.

After plenty of back-to-back career moves, she is also stepping back to focus on her personal life.

Her concentration is on being a mom and experiencing life as a "normal person." The star was recently spotted canceled her massive tour.

As for Ben's pull back to his ex, the source said it was purely platonic. Jennifer Garner is acting as a "mediator" for the pair as they work on mending their relationship.