 
Geo News

MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update

MrBeast teased yet another collaboration shortly after gathering 50 top YouTubers for a video

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update
MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update

MrBeast just treated his followers to yet another exciting collaboration.

As MrBeast became the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he has been going on a spree of different collaborations with many stars.

Taking to his official Instagram account, MrBeast, who is commonly referred to as Jimmy by his friends, uploaded a short reel.

MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update

The social media could be seen stacking shopping carts in their place when he turns around and gives off a wide smile upon seeing someone.

As the camera pans to TikTok personality, Argenby, also known as Sigma, he smiles back in return as the two hold hands and nod to one another.

“Finally met Sigma,” MrBeast captioned the post.

MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update

This video comes shortly after he uploaded a YouTube video where he gathered 50 of the top YouTubers to participate in his video with the cash prize for the winner being a million dollars.

In an Instagram post featuring images from the video, MrBeast wrote, “50 of the largest YouTubers on earth compete for $1,000,000 for a subscriber, GO WATCH :D.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source video
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source
Shiloh Jolie's attorney speaks out after name change announcement in newspaper
Shiloh Jolie's attorney speaks out after name change announcement in newspaper
Glen Powell talks 'Top Gun' return with Tom Cruise amid new movie release
Glen Powell talks 'Top Gun' return with Tom Cruise amid new movie release
King Charles latest health update revealed as he plans longer summer break
King Charles latest health update revealed as he plans longer summer break
Queen Camilla turning suspicious of Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla turning suspicious of Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez holds 'Bridgerton' themed party amid crumbling marriage
Jennifer Lopez holds 'Bridgerton' themed party amid crumbling marriage