MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update

MrBeast just treated his followers to yet another exciting collaboration.

As MrBeast became the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he has been going on a spree of different collaborations with many stars.

Taking to his official Instagram account, MrBeast, who is commonly referred to as Jimmy by his friends, uploaded a short reel.

The social media could be seen stacking shopping carts in their place when he turns around and gives off a wide smile upon seeing someone.

As the camera pans to TikTok personality, Argenby, also known as Sigma, he smiles back in return as the two hold hands and nod to one another.

“Finally met Sigma,” MrBeast captioned the post.

This video comes shortly after he uploaded a YouTube video where he gathered 50 of the top YouTubers to participate in his video with the cash prize for the winner being a million dollars.

In an Instagram post featuring images from the video, MrBeast wrote, “50 of the largest YouTubers on earth compete for $1,000,000 for a subscriber, GO WATCH :D.”