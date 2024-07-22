 
Cristiano Ronaldo gives fans peek into his Red Sea family vacation

Portugal's football legend shares snaps from family vacation with fans on social media after emotional run in Euro 2024

July 22, 2024

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) and his partner Georgina Rodriguez (left) pose for a family photo wioth their children during their vacation in Saudi Arabia. — Instagra,/@cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's star footballer, recently gave his fans a peek into his family vacation after his emotional run in the Euro 2024 Championship.

Ronaldo has been enjoying his time off with his partner and children after his national team's Euro 2024 journey ended after following defeat against France in the quarter finals.

Spending quality time with his family seems to be the best way for the Al Nassr striker to fix his mood after a loss or even to celebrate a victory.

Over the weekend, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner posted a photo from his beachy getaway with his family in the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, 39, posted a family photo on his Instagram in which he can be seen posing with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 30, on a boat.

The couple was surrounded by their children, including 13-year-old eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, seven-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, six-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and two-year-old daughter Bella.

He captioned the post: "My life."

Ronaldo shared the post on his Instagram Stories with another photo of himself in a pool with his arms folded on the edge, looking towards a sunset over a beach. 

His Stories also included a solo snap of him shirtless while standing on the beach in blue swim trunks and another of him looking to the side while posing at a wooden table.

Lastly, a video showed him riding a bike on a wooden boardwalk.

Cristiano Ronaldo rides a bike on a wooden boardwalk during vacation in Saudi Arabia. — Instagram/@cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo rides a bike on a wooden boardwalk during vacation in Saudi Arabia. — Instagram/@cristiano

The couple has frequently shared images showing their family participating in activities, such as walking toward a large boat, stretching in a sauna and posing on the beach.

