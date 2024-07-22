Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her one day trip to Disneyland

Lindsay Lohan headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California for a day of fun with her family that included her husband Bader Shammas, brother Dakota Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan.



The Disneyland Resort shared a photo of the actress posing with Mickey Mouse while captioning it as, “@LindsayLohan and Mickey reunite at @Disneyland.”

For her time at the Happiest Place On Earth the former child star donned a fitted white and red-patterned shirt, black leggings along with red and black mouse ears. In order to embrace her casual look, Lohan wore a pair of white sneakers.



It is pertinent to mention that the actress also shared a few photos to her Instagram Story, including one of the castle, and another of herself posing with her back to Mickey Mouse.

She captioned one of the images of the castle with the words, “Ready for the day.”

As far as her trip is concerned, Lohan shared a picture of herself sitting in the front seat of a Radiator Springs Racers, convertible with a few of her family members.

In regards to the performances, she and her family also watched the matching band perform in front of the Disney fans, and as the day gave way to the evening they also took in the It's A Small World performance.

Moreover, the group ended up making their way to the grand finale of fireworks before heading on home for the night.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, this past week Lohan was also recently seen on the set of her upcoming Disney movie Freaky Friday 2, filming alongside co-star and movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray.