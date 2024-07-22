 
Geo News

Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her one day trip to Disneyland

Lindsay Lohan shares details of her one day trip Disneyland with family

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her one day trip to Disneyland 

Lindsay Lohan headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California for a day of fun with her family that included her husband Bader Shammas, brother Dakota Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan.

The Disneyland Resort shared a photo of the actress posing with Mickey Mouse while captioning it as, “@LindsayLohan and Mickey reunite at @Disneyland.”

For her time at the Happiest Place On Earth the former child star donned a fitted white and red-patterned shirt, black leggings along with red and black mouse ears. In order to embrace her casual look, Lohan wore a pair of white sneakers.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress also shared a few photos to her Instagram Story, including one of the castle, and another of herself posing with her back to Mickey Mouse.

Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her one day trip to Disneyland
Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her one day trip to Disneyland

She captioned one of the images of the castle with the words, “Ready for the day.”

As far as her trip is concerned, Lohan shared a picture of herself sitting in the front seat of a Radiator Springs Racers, convertible with a few of her family members.

In regards to the performances, she and her family also watched the matching band perform in front of the Disney fans, and as the day gave way to the evening they also took in the It's A Small World performance.

Moreover, the group ended up making their way to the grand finale of fireworks before heading on home for the night. 

As per the reports by Daily Mail, this past week Lohan was also recently seen on the set of her upcoming Disney movie Freaky Friday 2, filming alongside co-star and movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Where's the singer performing this week?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Where's the singer performing this week?
Meghan Markle jumps into a furnace fire to save Prince Harry
Meghan Markle jumps into a furnace fire to save Prince Harry
Bella Thorne slams 'crazy' beauty standards of Hollywood
Bella Thorne slams 'crazy' beauty standards of Hollywood
Anti-monarchy group chief predicts about King Charles abdication video
Anti-monarchy group chief predicts about King Charles abdication
Jessica Simpson celebrates 'rockstar' sister Ashlee's return to music stage
Jessica Simpson celebrates 'rockstar' sister Ashlee's return to music stage
Adele enjoys USA Basketball game post 'big break' announcement video
Adele enjoys USA Basketball game post 'big break' announcement
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts about future of Prince George
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts about future of Prince George
Jade Thirwall makes fans go wild oover her first solo single celebrations
Jade Thirwall makes fans go wild oover her first solo single celebrations