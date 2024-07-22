 
Geo News

Kate Middleton resumes family tradition for Prince George on 11th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke the tradition for Prince George in 2023

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Kate Middleton resumes family tradition for Prince George on 11th birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the 11th birthday of their eldest son Prince George today.

The royal couple took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a sweet photo of the future king with a heartfelt message.

They tweeted, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

Kate Middleton resumes family tradition for Prince George on 11th birthday

The post also disclosed that the photo was taken by Kate Middleton herself.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson reposted the photo and revealed, “It was taken by his mum, the Princess of Wales, in Windsor earlier this month.”

Kate had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

However, last year on the 10th birthday of George, in an unexpected move, the Princess of Wales broke the family tradition and shared Prince George’s photo taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington instead of her.

Kevin Jonas planning to add another 'little Jonas' to his family?
Kevin Jonas planning to add another 'little Jonas' to his family?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Where's the singer performing this week?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Where's the singer performing this week?
Meghan Markle jumps into a furnace fire to save Prince Harry
Meghan Markle jumps into a furnace fire to save Prince Harry
Bella Thorne slams 'crazy' beauty standards of Hollywood
Bella Thorne slams 'crazy' beauty standards of Hollywood
Anti-monarchy group chief predicts about King Charles abdication video
Anti-monarchy group chief predicts about King Charles abdication
Jessica Simpson celebrates 'rockstar' sister Ashlee's return to music stage
Jessica Simpson celebrates 'rockstar' sister Ashlee's return to music stage
Adele enjoys USA Basketball game post 'big break' announcement video
Adele enjoys USA Basketball game post 'big break' announcement
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts about future of Prince George
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts about future of Prince George