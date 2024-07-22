Kate Middleton resumes family tradition for Prince George on 11th birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the 11th birthday of their eldest son Prince George today.



The royal couple took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a sweet photo of the future king with a heartfelt message.

They tweeted, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

The post also disclosed that the photo was taken by Kate Middleton herself.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson reposted the photo and revealed, “It was taken by his mum, the Princess of Wales, in Windsor earlier this month.”

Kate had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

However, last year on the 10th birthday of George, in an unexpected move, the Princess of Wales broke the family tradition and shared Prince George’s photo taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington instead of her.