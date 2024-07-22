James Corden gets emotional as he gives 'Gavin & Stacey' update

James Corden and his co-writer, Ruth Jones confirmed earlier this year that they were bringing back the comedy series for one final festive special, which will air on the BBC on Christmas Day.

As per Virgin Radio UK, the former Late Late Show host admitted it while being emotional that it has just hit them that they'll "never" again pen material for their beloved characters.

While speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, James got emotional as he expressed, "Last night we were like 'oh that's it now. We've finished. We'll never write anything that Pam says again. We'll never write interior Gwen's house. We'll never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn's done.”

It is pertinent to mention that James Corden revealed that he and Ruth had been making final touches to the script for the episode, however, due to their respective stage commitments, it was difficult to find time.

Furthermore, while speaking on Capital Breakfast, Corden stated, "It's written right but now we're doing rewrites. So we have to, we have to remove some time, we have to change some bits around.”

James also admitted, "So we've been doing that, it's quite tough because Ruth’s in Sister Act over in the West End at the minute, and I'm doing The Constituent at the Old Vic.”

Moreover, as per Female First reports, the pair agreed to make a final episode of the show, which debuted in 2007 and ended in 2010, but came back for the festive edition nine years later, after James returned to the UK from the US after hosting The Late, Late Show on CBS.