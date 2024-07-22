King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question

Experts have just started to question King Charles’ power in the UK, as well as his ability to rule the UK.



Comments about the Royal Family have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “The scoffing question that often gets asked about King Charles is, does he have any real power?”

“He cannot order anyone to the block, attempt to retake Normandy or even force Sir Keir Starmer to take hedgehog preservation more seriously.”

“But that very logical, tangible measure of muscularity doesn’t take into account the wider cultural footprint of the royal family and most especially Kate” because “The Princess of Wales has global clout like never before’.”

For those unversed, this was true from the early days of her marriage to Prince William because she enjoyed a “hugely influential position” according to the expert.

She also recounted how “When the art history graduate opened her mouth, the world tended to listen, at least for a while and at least until their eyes glazed over as she earnestly made the case for early years support and the internet got a bit bored and went to look at cat videos.”