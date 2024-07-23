 
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to UK

July 23, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly coming back to the UK for a billionaire wedding celebration.

The Duke of Sussex would be accompanied by wife Meghan Markle as the duo prepare to attend Mike’s Ambani’s son’s post-wedding events in London.

The power couple will grace the festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they mark their big day:

The couple will reportedly attend the functions at the prestigious Stoke Park Country Club near Slough. The seven-star hotel is owned by the Ambanis themselves.

A source told The Sun "The Ambanis don't do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them.”

They add: “The bride and groom and family will attend different parties planned between now and September. Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in."

