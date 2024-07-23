Robert Pattinson's plans with Jennifer Lawrence laid bare

 
Robert Pattinson is in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, as per the reports by Deadline.

The 38-year-old actor, who recently appeared in the likes of Matt Reeves' The Batman as the Caped Crusader, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, is rumored to be discussing the possibility of boarding the upcoming thriller.

As per Deadline, the movie follows a mother, Lawrence, who is struggling with her sanity in a battle with her psychosis.

Furthermore, it hasn’t been revealed what role Pattinson would play in the film.

As per the earlier outlet, Enda Walsh and Lynne Ramsay have co-written the script, while Ramsay herself will be at the helm.

Moreover, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi's Excellent Cadaver company is producing, as well as Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calterwood, as per Yahoo News UK.

It has also been unveiled that the film is being financed by Black Label Media.

As far as Lawrence is concerned, she is also said to have signed up to produce and act in Why Don't You Love Me?, an adaptation of Paul B. Rainey's 2023 sci-fi comedy graphic novel.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros was so impressed with Pattinson’s work in Tenet and The Batman, that it tapped him to star in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, which bows next year.

