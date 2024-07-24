 
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement

Kate Middleton recently made her second public appearance at Wimbledon final

July 24, 2024

Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis in latest statement

The royal family has opened up about the cancer treatment of King Charles and Kate Middleton in its latest statement.

The palace dubbed it ‘unforeseen challenges for the Royal Family’ as it detailed the Royal Household's annual financial statement, the Sovereign Grant Report, for the financial year 2023-24.

The Sovereign Grant is the funding provided to support the official duties of the Sovereign and maintain the Occupied Royal Palaces.

The palace said, “It also reflects a time of unforeseen challenges for the Royal Family as both The King and The Princess of Wales stepped back from public-facing duties temporarily, to prioritise their treatment and recovery from cancer.”

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and stepped back from public-facing royal duties temporarily.

Kate Middleton made her second public appearance on July 14 at Wimbledon final.

