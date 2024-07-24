Meghan Markle to join hands with Kamala Harris as US ambassador?

The chances of Meghan Markle making her political debut sooner rather than later has just been addressed by experts who believe she may join Kamala Harris into the White House.

Comments about this possibility has been shared by royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it he addressed the possibility of an ex-royal politician making headway into the Oval Office, if her friend wins against her political rival Donald Trump for the title of President of the United States of America.

He began the entire piece by saying, “Should Kamala Harris beat Trump to the White House, will her friend Meghan embark on a political career?”

Because Meghan Markle showcased a lot of elation and excitement, back in 2020 when Harris joined Biden in his run for office.

At the time she told Gloria Steinem, “Im so excited to see that kind of represent-ation” because “you know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

This was not a one way approach either, because Harris showed a lot of support towards Meghan’s Black Lives Matter campaign as well.

This has led the expert to wonder, “Any chance of President Kamala appointing Meghan as US ambassador to the Court of St James’s?”