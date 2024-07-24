 
Justin Timberlake weighs down Jessica Biel with antics: Source

Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel is reportedly upset due to her husband's DWI arrest

July 24, 2024

Justin Timberlake is reportedly causing Jessica Biel to lose focus with his antics.

After being arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for driving while under the influence, Jessica Biel is reportedly “upset” for her husband’s reputation.

A new insider shared with Life & Style about this arrest, “The situation’s been a lot to deal with.”

“While Justin has been touring the country, shrugging off his arrest, Jessica has been holding down the fort,” they also added.

The insider went on to claim that Jessica’s well-wishers are asking her not to be bothered by her husband’s antics.

“Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom,” the insider added.

Conclusively, the source discussed, “But her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly.”

This comes after a report by OK Magazine established earlier, "Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right."

A second source continued at that time, "She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait."

"It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store," they also declared. 

