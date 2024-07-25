Janet Jackson reveals she had no say in launching music career at just age 9

Janet Jackson revealed that her consent was not involved when she first started her singing career at the age of 9.

The 58-year-old Grammy winner appeared in a recent interview with BBC and looked back at a time when her father Joe Jackson decided that Janet would be a singer.

Janet explained that she did not have a say in the matter.

The singer took a stroll back in memory lane to the recording of her first song, Fantasy at the age of 9.

She recorded the song at the Jackson family's Encino, California which was their home recording studio.

"I laid down the drum track, I did the background vocals, I sang and I played everything on it,"

Later her family heard the song, she revealed, "I was so embarrassed. The studio door was open and Mike was listening to it," she said, referring to her late brother, Michael. "I think Randy was listening to it, my father was listening."

"Then my father said, 'You're gonna sing,'" she said, adding, "I said, 'No, no, no, I want to go to the college and study business law."

However, after Joe’s insistence, Janet felt "it was kind of hard to argue" with her father who also led her brothers.

“So I said, 'OK, I'll give it a go.'" she told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Control musician released her first debut album in 1982 followed by the breakthrough album Control dropped the same year.

Moreover, during the initial days of her singing career, Janet also started acting with her first role on Good Times in 1977.