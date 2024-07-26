 
Meghan Markle did ‘exact opposite' after breaking Queen promise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not abide by Megxit

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of breaking the terms and conditions of Megxit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royal institution in 2020 with the promise to remain private with the rest of their lives, have insulted the Queen.

Royal expert Tom Bower tells The Sun: "They betrayed and ignored the agreement that they settled on.

"Allegedly they were going to California for privacy and to leave the royal family. They've done the exact opposite."

He said: "I think Meghan and Harry have had a hugely negative impact on the royal family - the damage has been everlasting.

"The tragedy is that they tried terribly hard to help Meghan. After all, Charles escorted her into the wedding in St. George's Chapel.

The expert then spoke about the Queen’s efforts to settle Meghan down.

He noted: "The Queen assigned over half a dozen people to look after Meghan and help her get into the ways of the royal family.

"But they could never win. We now know in hindsight that Meghan never really intended to stay,” said the expert.

