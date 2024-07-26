 
Prince Harry sells Royal family secrets to media: ‘Hypocrisy in the extreme'

Prince Harry receives scathing criticism over recent 'Tabloids On Trial' documentary

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry received intense criticism over his involvement in the new ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, where he discusses his legal battles with the press.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of his rift with the members of the Royal family and the impact of his fights with the tabloids on their years-long feud during one-hour documentary.

However, after the documentary was aired, Harry was accused of selling his family secrets to the media by broadcaster Carole Malone, who also called him out for being a ‘hypocrite.’

In a conversation with GB News, she blasted Prince Harry, "How do you compare that with what Harry does now? Harry now is an integral part of the media that he despises so much.”

"He has become a media person and got very rich off the back of being a media person,” she added. "He sells secrets about his family to the media. This interview is him being part of the media.”

"So to hate it in the way that he does is hypocrisy in the extreme. And he doesn't seem to say that he sells his own stories. He makes stories known to the media that he wants to be put out there."

In the documentary, Journalist Becca Barry questioned Harry about the impact of his actions on his family relationships, to which he replied that it was a "central piece" of the issue.

“It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press," Meghan Markle’s husband added.

