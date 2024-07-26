Jennifer Lopez returns to the Big Apple post birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez is back in the New York City after her big birthday bash.

The 55-year-old singer was spotted at Balthazar in Manhattan on Thursday, July 25.

According to People, the This Is Me…Now singer was pictured with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, as she walked down the busy SoHo streets in a sophisticated summer dress.

As reported by the earlier publication, Lopez donned an oversized white blazer with cut-outs on the sleeves, and she paired the linen jacket with a white crop top and light-wash blue barrel jeans.

In regards to the accessories, she kept it minimal by carrying a black purse while wearing nude and white platform heels and a pair of light brown oversized aviator sunglasses.

Furthermore, the Wedding Planner actress went for a slick-back ponytail and neutral makeup.

As per the reports by People, while at the popular eatery, she was with a “small, talkative group of people” and then she headed to a nearby hotel in the New York City neighborhood, where she hung out with her mother Guadalupe and another intimate group.

Before returning to the city, Lopez also celebrated her Bridgerton-themed garden birthday party in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20.