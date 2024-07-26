Prince Harry avoids discussing King Charles, Kate Middleton in bombshell interview

Prince Harry seemingly avoided talking about his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as he discussed his battles against the British tabloids on ITV documentary.



The Duke of Sussex discussed his rift with the members of the Royal family and the impact of his fight with the press as he took part in Tabloids on Trial.

During the documentary interview, Prince Harry was taken aback when asked about his father's cancer diagnosis and his sister-in-law's health issues, leaving him momentarily bewildered.

"Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell,” journalist Rebecca Barry asked the Duke. "It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious.”

"Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles'?" she added.

After taking a moment to analyze the question, Harry replied, as reported by GB News, "Erm, I don't think the legal, the continuation of these legal battles is the sort of, I...”

"The two things are completely separate,” he said. "Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things."