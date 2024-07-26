Harry Styles creates new record with old hit song

Harry Styles creates new record with an old hit song

Harry Styles, an already established global superstar, has just created a new history on charts with one of his old hit songs.



His single, As It Was, which was a major hit in 2022, is still streaming on the UK charts.

As per Forbes, the song has now spent 100 weeks on the list as the most consumed sound-tracks in the UK, making it another one of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker's milestones.

As it Was was already dominating the chart at 98th spot. However, the ranking recently improved to the 90th spot.

The song became an immediate hit when it debuted in April 2022 and spent 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, which made the song the longest-running US number one by a UK act, and the second longest-running No. 1 with no leading artists.

Apart from As It Was, Style’s Watermelon Sugar remains his second longest hit song on the UK chart. The song, however, did not reach no. 1 spot but it remained on the tally for straight 88 weeks.