Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cashing in on King Charles' name with new move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for going back in time with their attempts to cash in on the royal link that they have.

Royal historian Robert Lacey, the author of Battle of Brothers made this accusation against the Duke for trying to cash in on King Charles all over again.

According to a report by The Mirror the expert wrote, “Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole.”

But “The family finally hit back,” even though “Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson's so well.”

And, “as Head of the Commonwealth and reigning over an ever more multicultural society in Britain, the Queen had especially welcomed the exciting new dimension that a mixed-race recruit brought to the Windsor identity — and as we shall see later in this series, she herself had spotted when things were going wrong, and had helped devise a strategy she firmly hoped would make things easier for the couple.”

“But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.”

Yet when it comes to Harry and Meghan, they did not disclose “their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority.”

Before concluding he also slapped in another jibe against the duo and added, “To commercialise the crown required the crown's consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that.”