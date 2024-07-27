Photo: Leonardo Di Caprio 'does anything he wants' in Vitorria Ceretti romance?

Leonardo Di Caprio and Vitorria Ceretti are still going strong in their relationship of one year.

“Leo still plays by his own set of rules when it comes to relationships,” the source privy to In Touch Weekly recently shared.

For those unversed, Leo has been dating Vitorria Ceretti since August 2023 after calling it quits with Gigi Hadid.

They also addressed, “Especially when he’s with somebody who has an incredibly busy career and schedule, and that’s Vittoria in a nutshell.”

“There’s a different and looser set of boundaries when you are quote-unquote ‘dating’ him, and you have to get used to it if you want to stick around!” the source even shared.

In addition to this, the insider disclosed that the Titanic alum prioritizes his leisure time apart from his robust work ethic.

The insider continued, “During the summer, when Leo needs to maximize his vacation time and recharge his batteries, he can do anything he wants,” and added, “Vittoria wouldn’t have signed up for this relationship if she didn’t know that. It’s particularly evident when they’re in totally different countries for weeks on end.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the couple was papped enjoyed the Rolling Stones concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this week prior to a romantic dinner.

“He’s committed to this lifestyle, and he’s surrounded by people who encourage it,” the also claimed.

“Leo just likes a certain openness and European flavor to his relationships,” the source remarked before resigning from the chat.