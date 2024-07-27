 
Pakistani shooters get off to poor start at Paris Olympics 2024

Gulfam Joseph finished 22nd and Kishmala Talat finished 32 in the 10-metre air pistol competition

July 27, 2024

Pakistans first female shooter to qualify for the Olympics Kishmala Talat (left) and shooter Gulfam Joseph are participating in the Paris Olympics 2024. — PSB/File
Pakistan’s shooters, Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph got off to a bad start at the Paris Olympics 2024 as the later finished 22nd out of 33 shooters in the men’s 10-metre air pistol competition, failing to qualify for the final round as he could only score 571 out of 600 points. 

As for Kishmala, she also could not progress to the final round of the women’s 10-metre air pistol contest and finished at 32 out of the 44 shooters participating. 

She just managed to score 567 points. The shooter scored 93, 97, 94, 93, 95 and 95 points respectively in the six series she participated in. 

The two athletes will now participate in the mixed team shooting event on July 29 after failing to reach the finals of their respective categories. 

Moreover, Pakistan’s convoy in the Paris Olympics consists of seven athletes accompanied by 11 officials. 

Other than Kishmala and Gulfam, Pakistan’s aspiring javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, sprinter Faiqa Riaz and swimmers Mohammad Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi are also set to compete in their respective events. 

The seven athletes and 11 officials were hosted by the Pakistan Embassy in Paris, France on Thursday. The reception was also attended by IPC Minister Rana Sanaullah. 

The event was also attended by Usman Khan who withdrew from the ongoing mega event in Paris due to some technical issues as he resides close to the enclosure hosting the Olympics in Paris. 

