Blake Lively channels THIS secret passion for 'It Ends with Us' role

Blake Lively is set to star as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us.

On Sunday, Lively took to Instagram to share her deep connection with her character.

Lively revealed a personal passion for floristry that aligns perfectly with Lily's profession the the film.

In the caption she wrote, "I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one. I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them & give them new life. Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that’s been one of my creative and meditative anchors."

"It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi sensory joy. Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet. It’s straight up peace. No there’s no joke coming. Just me being earnest about flowers. Ugh pure sincerity," the Gossip Girls star added.

In a nod to her bestie Taylor Swift's song Hate It Here from her album, The Tortured Poets Department Lively remarked, "I hate it here."

Lively recalled, "Last couple slides are when I got to arrange flowers for @itendswithusmovie press with @isabela.ferrer it’s neat to see our personalities come through in the flowers. This is why I love this stuff."

"All the ways you learn about people when you watch them create in different mediums fascinates me. We were rushing, but I’m a proud peacock over our arrangements!" she concluded.

Besides Lively, It Ends with Us, scheduled to release on August 9, also stars Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan.