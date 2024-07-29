Prince William schemed to keep away Meghan Markle from Diana blings?

Prince William made special preparations to keep Meghan Markle away from Princess Diana’s ornaments, it is revealed.



The Prince of Wales, who was protective of his mother’s jewellery at the time of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, spoke to Queen Elizabeth II and curbed the chances of the bride donning them:

Royal author Robert Jobson in his new book titled ‘Catherine: The Princess of Wales’ noted:

"By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship had worsened. I have been told that still concerned about the match, he'd sought assurances from the Queen that Harry's bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana's jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it.”

The author added: “Despite sharp digs and thin skins on both sides, the wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success. In public, the Royal Family were all smiles, though privately they were at daggers drawn."

Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, around friends and family.