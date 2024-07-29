Oprah Winfrey dons yellow pantsuit with Gayle King & Melinda Gates during recent podcast

Oprah Winfrey exuded elegance as she appeared in a recent Moments That Make Us podcast with her best friend, Gayle King, and the noted philanthropist, Melinda Gates.

The 70-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram on Sunday in order to share photos and videos of the trio's conversation on the podcast.

In regards to Oprah’s dressing, she donned a cropped yellow linen coat and a gold blouse while pairing it with a matching high-waisted bottoms for the special talk with her girls.

Oprah wrote in the caption, “To celebrate turning 60 this summer, @melindafrenchgates sat down with women in different decades of life to discuss getting older, the power of living our truth, and the importance of friendship."

"Me and @gayleking represented the folks in their 70s! Watch the series, Moments That Make Us, on Melinda’s Youtube or by clicking the link in my bio.”



As far as the ex-wife of billionaire Bill Gates is concerned, she wore a maroon turtle neck dress with a matching thick built-in belt that cinched her waist.

Meanwhile, Gayle sported a low-cut emerald bodycon dress that hugged her petite frame, and paired it with a dainty silver necklace.

It is pertinent to mention that during the podcast episode, the famous women shared their thoughts and experiences with aging and friendships in the spotlight, as reported by Daily Mail.