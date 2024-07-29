 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey dons yellow pantsuit with Gayle King & Melinda Gates during recent podcast

Oprah Winfrey sported a yellow pantsuit with Gayle King & Melinda Gates during a recent podcast

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Oprah Winfrey dons yellow pantsuit with Gayle King & Melinda Gates during recent podcast
Oprah Winfrey dons yellow pantsuit with Gayle King & Melinda Gates during recent podcast

Oprah Winfrey exuded elegance as she appeared in a recent Moments That Make Us podcast with her best friend, Gayle King, and the noted philanthropist, Melinda Gates.

The 70-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram on Sunday in order to share photos and videos of the trio's conversation on the podcast.

In regards to Oprah’s dressing, she donned a cropped yellow linen coat and a gold blouse while pairing it with a matching high-waisted bottoms for the special talk with her girls.

Oprah wrote in the caption, “To celebrate turning 60 this summer, @melindafrenchgates sat down with women in different decades of life to discuss getting older, the power of living our truth, and the importance of friendship."

"Me and @gayleking represented the folks in their 70s! Watch the series, Moments That Make Us, on Melinda’s Youtube or by clicking the link in my bio.”

As far as the ex-wife of billionaire Bill Gates is concerned, she wore a maroon turtle neck dress with a matching thick built-in belt that cinched her waist.

Meanwhile, Gayle sported a low-cut emerald bodycon dress that hugged her petite frame, and paired it with a dainty silver necklace.

It is pertinent to mention that during the podcast episode, the famous women shared their thoughts and experiences with aging and friendships in the spotlight, as reported by Daily Mail

Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'
Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'
Sarah Ferguson reacts as she receives exciting news
Sarah Ferguson reacts as she receives exciting news
Blake Lively starrer 'It Ends With Us' releasing with unexpected PG rating video
Blake Lively starrer 'It Ends With Us' releasing with unexpected PG rating
King Charles gets sweet advice related to meeting Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles gets sweet advice related to meeting Archie, Lilibet
Brittany Mahomes seeks help from IG moms for some parental advice
Brittany Mahomes seeks help from IG moms for some parental advice
Prince William defies King Charles, leaves monarch disappointed video
Prince William defies King Charles, leaves monarch disappointed
Prince Harry, Meghan do get 'best security' if they see important royals or attend royal events
Prince Harry, Meghan do get 'best security' if they see important royals or attend royal events
King Charles faces challenges in visiting Prince Harry's kids in US
King Charles faces challenges in visiting Prince Harry's kids in US