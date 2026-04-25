Why Michael Jackson biopic skips his biggest controversy?

The new Michael biopic promised an “honest portrayal” of Michael Jackson – but audiences are noticing what is not there just as much as what is.

Starring Jaafar Jackson, the film hits theaters April 24, 2026… and then quietly stops in 1988. Yes, that before the headlines got messy.

Director Antoine Fuqua did not exactly hide it. In fact, he revealed the original cut went much further – straight into the 1993 allegations and the police raid on Neverland Ranch.

“I shot [Michael] being stripped naked, treated like an animal, a monster,” Fuqua said.

So what changed? Lawyers, basically.

The 1993 case – where Jackson was accused of abusing 13-year-old Jordan Chandler – was once central to the story.

The lawsuit ended in a reported $25 million settlement, though Jackson denied wrongdoing and was later acquitted in a separate 2005 trial.

But here’s the twist worthy of a movie itself: the Chandler settlement reportedly included terms that prevent the family from being depicted in films. That clause? Missed during early script approvals.

Cue chaos (or at least, expensive fixes).

The third act had to be rebuilt from scratch, reshoots were scheduled, and the film’s ending was pulled back to safer ground – pre-controversy era.

The result: a glossy rise-to-fame story that stops right before things get complicated.

Was it a creative choice… or a legal necessity? Depends who you ask.

Either way, Michael is already sparking debate – not just about what it shows, but what it leaves out. And honestly, that might be the most compelling plot twist of all.