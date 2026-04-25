Nicole Kidman wild on-set moment ends in hospital visit

Hollywood loves a dramatic moment – but this one was not scripted.

Nicole Kidman reportedly pushed herself to the limit while filming a wrestling scene for Margo's Got Money Troubles — and ended up in the hospital afterward.

The twist? She had the flu the entire time.

Co-star Nick Offerman set the scene: “We're there in the morning… some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling.” Then came the bad news — “Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today.”

Spoiler: she showed up anyway.

“And we're like, ‘Oh no…’” Offerman recalled. But in walked Kidman — pale, shaky, and absolutely not backing down. “She was so sick,” he said. Still, she powered through like a pro.

“She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style.”

Yes, superhero… with a fever.

After the physically intense shoot, Kidman was taken to the hospital for IV treatment – a not-so-glamorous wrap to a very committed day at work.

Her mindset? Simple. “When I got in the ring, I just went, ‘OK, let’s go.’”

That attitude pretty much sums up why she’s still at the top.

With co-stars like Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning, the show is already stacked – but Kidman’s grit might just be its most talked-about performance.