How Prince Harry picked ‘odd times' to ignore Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William rift laid bare by body language expert

July 30, 2024

Prince Harry did not welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton gracefully at King Charles’ coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, who accompanied his father as he was officially crowned the King of Britain back in 2023, did not regard his elder brother William, as he became the Prince of Wales.

Speaking of the coronation ceremony, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: "Harry performed what looked like an oddly-timed act of ignore or attention diversion as his father, brother and sister-in-law walked in a procession in front of him.

"Harry had been chatting animatedly to Edoardo [Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband], jerking a thumb over his shoulder at one point, sharing a giggling laugh that seemed to involve his tongue placed between his teeth, and then doing a mutual, mirrored eye gaze with a matching lip clamp smile to Edo that seemed to signal mutual sympathy or empathy.

She then noted: "Harry was looking up as Charles, William and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head to speak to Eduardo again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William's arrival."

