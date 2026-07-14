Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce unveil new family member after recent wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new fur baby makes first public appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept the new addition to their family a secret among their inner circle but they seem to have made their public debut with the special one.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, appear to have adopted a new fur baby – this time a dog, in addition to Swift’s three cats.

The all-white fluffy dog has been spotted out and about a few times on walks with the couple’s security team and in their car, but this time the fur baby was spotted with Kelce himself as he flew in Swift’s private jet to Florida.

Kelce and the dog were seen landing at the President Donald J. Trump International Airport on Sunday, but the Anti-Hero hitmaker was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

While the white pup was previously seen getting out of the Grammy winner’s car, the rumours were confirmed when fans spotted the dog in the pictures hanging at Madison Square Garden as a part of their wedding décor.

The couple were seen holding the fur baby together in one of the snapshots, but they have yet to publicly comment on their new family member.