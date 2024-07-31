 
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William's wounds

Prince Harry is planning a comeback that will risk massive scathing wounds on his person

July 31, 2024

Prince Harry is risking leaving his brother with massive scathing wounds, and some salt on the old ones.

An insider pointed out the dangers of that during their interview with Heat World.

This insider began by explaining how, “It’s got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals.”

“It’s not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there’s some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose…”

“But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he’d be a fool to cave,” they also went as far as to admit.

Its almost guaranteed that “The royals still can’t believe some of the things Harry said in his book, and it will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy in modern memory.”

So “For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there’d be no way back – it would ruin any chance of reconciliation,” the source also chimed in to say before signing off. 

