Prince Harry branded the real manipulator and blackmailer of King Charles

Prince Harry has just come under extensive heavy fire for the way he’s treated King Charles.



Political Commentator, Lee Harris made these admissions public during his interview with GB News.

There he accused the prince of being an emotional manipulator that is blackmailing the King, and even went as far as to call him ‘selfish’.

He was even quoted saying, “Yes, I do. And it does feel a little bit like he is doing this to make a point.”

“He is emotionally blackmailing King Charles by saying 'look, I want to get the security for when I come over to the UK for my wife and me because we feel like we are going to be attacked or whatever'. Fine. And he's been told he can't have that.”

“And he's kind of gone 'ok then, well if I can't have that, you can't see your grandkids'.”