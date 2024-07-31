 
Geo News

Prince Harry branded the real manipulator and blackmailer of King Charles

Prince Harry is being taken to the public’s court for his treatment of King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Prince Harry branded the real manipulator and blackmailer of King Charles

Prince Harry has just come under extensive heavy fire for the way he’s treated King Charles.

Political Commentator, Lee Harris made these admissions public during his interview with GB News.

There he accused the prince of being an emotional manipulator that is blackmailing the King, and even went as far as to call him ‘selfish’.

He was even quoted saying, “Yes, I do. And it does feel a little bit like he is doing this to make a point.”

“He is emotionally blackmailing King Charles by saying 'look, I want to get the security for when I come over to the UK for my wife and me because we feel like we are going to be attacked or whatever'. Fine. And he's been told he can't have that.”

“And he's kind of gone 'ok then, well if I can't have that, you can't see your grandkids'.”

Halsey asks for ‘human decency' from fans as ‘I almost died' video
Halsey asks for ‘human decency' from fans as ‘I almost died'
Latest update regarding O.J. Simpson's estate claims laid bare
Latest update regarding O.J. Simpson's estate claims laid bare
Meghan Markle secret ‘dinner parties' as she goes ‘below the radar' with pals
Meghan Markle secret ‘dinner parties' as she goes ‘below the radar' with pals
Meghan Markle reaching out to Kate Middleton's family amid her cancer
Meghan Markle reaching out to Kate Middleton's family amid her cancer
Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives video
Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives
Tom Cruise branded as 'the coolest person' by co-star
Tom Cruise branded as 'the coolest person' by co-star
Meghan Markle on why ‘Suits' is ‘everlasting' with fans
Meghan Markle on why ‘Suits' is ‘everlasting' with fans
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series