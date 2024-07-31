 
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31

Hailey Merkt appeared on season 21 of 'The Bachelor' in 2017

July 31, 2024

Hailey Merkt, a former contestant of the popular dating show The Bachelor, has passed away following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 31.

Merkt’s passing was announced on Tuesday by her family in a statement posted on her Instagram handle, which reads, “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life.”

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” the statement continued alongside a series of photos of Merkt.

“She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives,” expressed the touching tribute.

"Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts," the statement concluded.

For those unversed, Merkt appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and quickly became popular due to her unique personality. 

