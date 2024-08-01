Photo: Sandra Bullock 'excited' to work with Nicole Kidman again: Source

Sandra Bullock is reportedly ready to get in the game after mourning the loss of her “love of life” Bryan Randall.

As fans will be aware, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are ready to return as the witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the sequel of Practical Magic, a movie based on the book by Alice Hoffman and slated to be released in 2025.

As per an insider privy to the outlet, “Sandra’s really excited about Practical Magic 2.”

They went on to mention, “Nicole is someone she adores, and she can’t wait to spend more time with her.”

The insider even claimed that both the actresses believe that the plot of their new flick is “worth revisiting,” noting, “Plus, they’re pumped about making another movie together.”

“Sandra values working with longtime friends in the industry,” a second insider claimed.

The insider also declared that “everyone from family to close Hollywood friends stepped up to help her in any way they could,” after the loss of Sandra’s longtime partner Bryan.

Before signing off from the conversation, the insider claimed that “she’s forever grateful for that.”