Meghan Markle 'emotional message' over question about engagement ring

Meghan Markle seemingly did not like her engagement ring with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Harry in 2018, sat with Mishal Husain on BBC as she responded to questions about her bling.

Body language expert Judi James has now noted her gestures to reveal Meghan did not have a strong liking for her ring.

She told Express.co.uk: "When the interviewer asks: 'Tell us about your ring’ Meghan looks down with a smile but then looks up at Harry to deflect the question to him. This is despite the fact that it seems to have been asked of her."

The body language expert added: "Her ring hand is placed on top of their handclasp. This is so that the ring is visible but without being totally displayed. It's Harry who picks her ring finger up to show it as he describes what it is made from like a QVC salesman."

Judi continued: "Meghan's body language response suggests it's the emotional message that clearly affects and moves her more than the ring itself. This is because she re-activates and looks up at the interviewer when Harry tells her that there are diamonds from his mother’s collection there."