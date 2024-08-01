Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her injury

Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her recent post

Sharon Stone sparks concerns among fans after donning a black eye in a new Instagram post.

The Basic Instinct actress posed for a picture in an elevator entranceway on Wednesday while she appeared to have a shiner covering her left eye.

In regards to the caption, Stone wrote, “This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sharon sported a pair of white shirt cut open with green flowers with matching on it while donning a black tank inside.

In terms of the jewelry, she wore a long chain with stone shaped pendant along with a pearl necklace covered around her neck.



In response, concerned followers commented, “Dear lord!!! I hate to see the other guy. Hope you are ok,” while another wrote, “Hope you can recover soon.”

Furthermore, according to US Weekly, in another post on Wednesday, Stone indicated that she is in Turkey by sharing a photo of her private hotel room garden, which came complete with a swimming pool.

As per the publication, Stone created headlines in July when she recreated her most iconic cinematic moment through Instagram as she paid homage to the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct in which she played murderous crime novelist Catherine Tramell.