King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made the shocking decision amid rift with King Charles and royal family

August 02, 2024

Royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking decision to visit Colombia.

Meghan and Harry have decided to undertake a four-day visit to Colombia later this summer, shocking royal experts after the duke expressed fear of his family’s safety in UK.

They have been invited to Colombia by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, has extended love to Andy Murray, who announced his retirement after Paris Olympics defeat.

The Wimbledon shared a video of Murray on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying, “You changed the sport, by never changing yourself, To Andy, from the fans.”

The royal family reacted to the Wimbledon's tweet with simple heart emoji.

Earlier, Andy Murray said he was retiring "on my terms" as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis´s golden generation.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men´s doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

