Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday

Tom Brady has turned 38th and he is enjoying this milestone by sharing how good the past year went with his children.



Taking to Instagram, the former NFL star posted various throwback photos with his three children captioning, “The lost files from 46!," adding, "What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you!."

He continued, “Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out.”

In other news, Tom’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is set to marry again, according to a report.

Insiders tell In Touch the supermodel is planning to marry her boyfriend Joaquim Valente this year in a private wedding.

“Gisele and Joaquim are planning a low-key wedding at her Costa Rica estate,” sources noted. “She wants to do it far away from prying eyes.”

They also spilled Gisele is inviting her close ones to her special day, “Gisele is flying family in from Brazil,” adding, “Her sisters will be there, as well as Joaquim’s brothers, Gui, who will be best man and Pedro.”

“Plus, she’s invited her new friend Shakira. The ceremony is expected to be mostly in their native Portuguese, with a little English,” the bird chirped.