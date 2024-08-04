Photo: Halle Berry faces new co-parenting challenges: Report

Halle Berry is seemingly having a tough co-parenting relationship ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

According to the findings of In Touch Weekly, the acting sensation filed documents, which claim the failure of Olivier to follow their coparenting agreement, earlier this week.

For those unversed, Halle and Olivier, who share a 10-year-old son Maceo, parted ways in 2015, just two years after tying the knot.

Nonetheless, the former couple finalized their divorce in August 2023.

New filings obtained by the outlet reported that Halle’s former husband can deny continuing with coparenting therapy sessions, which were reportedly a part of their co-parenting agreement.

Nonetheless, Halle’s lawyer stated in response, “It should never be necessary to seek judicial intervention solely to compel a party to comply with their own agreements.”

“A person’s word – particularly those that become contractual obligations and then orders of the Court – should carry weight and have meaning.”

The lawyer also contended, “Unfortunately, that has not been the standard upheld by Respondent, Olivier Martinez, in this case. To the contrary, he has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless disregard.”

“To him, the terms of the parties’ stipulated court orders are simply suggestions to follow when it benefits him and which he ignores when it does not fit his alienation agenda,” the legal advisor continued.

