Britney Spears' sons plan shocking reunion with estranged grandfather Jamie

Despite Britney Spears having no plans to reunite with her father, Jamie Spears, her sons are considering to pay a visit.



Britney's teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, are planning a visit to their grandfather, according to TMZ report.

Insiders recently shared that the boys have been in contact with Jamie who lives in Louisiana. The outlet stated that they "have phone calls with him at least once every 2 weeks."

However, it has been years since they last saw him in person. Along with visiting Jamie, they plan to see other relatives in Louisiana.

The boys' desire to reconnect with their grandfather comes after a period of estrangement between Jamie and Kevin, which seems to have improved recently.

Jamie and Kevin are now reported to have a good relationship as both want what is best for Sean Preston and Jayden.

Notably, Britney's reaction on her sons' plans remain unclear, given her strained relationship with her father.

The Toxic singer has been vocal about the abuse and mistreatment she experienced during the 13-year conservatorship Jamie held over her, which ended in November 2021.