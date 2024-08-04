 
Geo News

Britney Spears' sons plan shocking reunion with estranged grandfather Jamie

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden have reportedly been in contact with their grandfather Jamie Spears

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Britney Spears' sons plan shocking reunion with estranged grandfather Jamie

Despite Britney Spears having no plans to reunite with her father, Jamie Spears, her sons are considering to pay a visit.

Britney's teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, are planning a visit to their grandfather, according to TMZ report.

Insiders recently shared that the boys have been in contact with Jamie who lives in Louisiana. The outlet stated that they "have phone calls with him at least once every 2 weeks."

However, it has been years since they last saw him in person. Along with visiting Jamie, they plan to see other relatives in Louisiana.

The boys' desire to reconnect with their grandfather comes after a period of estrangement between Jamie and Kevin, which seems to have improved recently.

Jamie and Kevin are now reported to have a good relationship as both want what is best for Sean Preston and Jayden.

Notably, Britney's reaction on her sons' plans remain unclear, given her strained relationship with her father.

The Toxic singer has been vocal about the abuse and mistreatment she experienced during the 13-year conservatorship Jamie held over her, which ended in November 2021.

James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed
Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds
Harrison Ford on filming 'Captain America 4': 'I had great time'
Harrison Ford on filming 'Captain America 4': 'I had great time'
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2' video
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2'
Victoria Beckham reveals next chapter with husband David
Victoria Beckham reveals next chapter with husband David
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'