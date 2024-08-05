Elon Musk answers Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec's intriguing question

A combination of images showing Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec who went viral for winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 without special gear. — Reuters/X/@ScharoMaroof

It seems that Yusuf Dikec, Turkey's shooting sensation who has caught the world's attention at the Paris Olympics 2024, has also caught the attention of Elon Musk on social media.

Dikec, 51, took the internet by storm after bagging a silver medal for his country without the use of special gear unlike other shooters at the event.

Netizens have celebrated the shooter for his calm demeanour during the competition and have praised him for his cool Olympic stunt.

However, along with the rest of the world, Dikec also caught the attention of the Tesla CEO who also praised him for his skill.

Holding onto Musk's attention, Dikec took to social media to ask the 53-year-old tech billionaire an intriguing question and invited him to Istanbul to discuss his response.

In a post on X, Dikec wrote: "Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?"

Musk responded to the query, writing: "Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time".

In a follow up post, Musk added: "I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world."