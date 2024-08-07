Photo: Jennifer Aniston to fuel Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Jennifer Aniston's new intentions will reportedly accelerate the separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

As fans will be aware, the couple, once known as "Bennifer" in Hollywood, are reportedly going through serious marital woes and are reportedly on the brink on divorce.

Amid these reports, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly, “Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years.”

They went on to explained that the Friends veteran never approached Ben because “he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air,”noting, “As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben.”

The source also mentioned, “They’ve never really been single at the same time before, and Jen has been a true-blue fan of Ben’s for decades.”

“They did work together on He’s Just Not That Into You 15 years ago but they were trying to figure out a project together for years before then, and they still keep each other in mind for stuff,” they continued.

“There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them, plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road,” the insider concluded.